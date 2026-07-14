1Kosmos has extended its partnership with Microsoft to become an official Entra Verified ID services and solution partner.

The arrangement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies and allows organisations to use verifiable credentials issued through the 1Kosmos platform for remote onboarding and identity verification.

The 1Kosmos platform, integrated with Microsoft Entra Verified ID, is listed on the Microsoft Security Store. The platform carries out identity proofing by verifying government-issued identification documents against a real-time biometric selfie with liveness detection, a process intended to establish digital identities with a defined level of assurance. According to the companies, the approach is designed to address risks such as hiring fraud, synthetic identities, and unauthorised account creation during remote onboarding.

Platform capabilities

The joint offering allows organisations to issue, hold, and verify digital identity credentials. Capabilities described by the companies include:

Verifiable credentials and decentralised identity: privacy-preserving digital identities supported by a decentralised private ledger for tamper-evident data and audit trails.

Remote identity proofing: verification of government-issued identification against biometric data, certified to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 and NIST IAL2/AAL2 standards.

Entra Verified ID integration: identity issuance and verification functioning as an External Authentication Method for Entra ID.

Fraud mitigation: binding of verified identity to individual users through biometric data, aimed at addressing identity theft, synthetic identities, and account takeovers.

Passwordless authentication: phishing-resistant access extended to environments beyond native Entra ID support, including Mac, Linux, VPNs, privileged access management systems, and legacy systems.

Password reset and account recovery: biometric-based self-service options for Entra ID and on-premises Active Directory accounts, intended to reduce the workload on IT service desks.

Passwordless access for restricted environments: extended to kiosks and shared workstations using 1Kosmos 1Key biometric security keys.

Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos, said that the partner status reflects the company's focus on identity solutions for employee onboarding, describing the collaboration as a standards-based approach to remote onboarding and digital trust. In addition, Ankur Patel, Partner Group Product Manager at Microsoft, said that partner ecosystems allow customers flexibility in choosing identity solutions, noting that 1Kosmos joins an expanding group of partners supporting identity verification and account recovery.

Context

The partnership sits within a broader market focus on remote identity verification, as organisations manage onboarding processes conducted outside physical offices. Standards such as ISO/IEC 30107-3, which addresses biometric presentation attack detection, and the NIST IAL2/AAL2 identity and authentication assurance levels, are used as reference points for evaluating the strength of remote identity proofing and authentication mechanisms. Integration with Entra Verified ID as an External Authentication Method positions the offering within Microsoft's existing identity infrastructure, allowing organisations already using Entra ID to extend verification and passwordless authentication to additional use cases and environments.