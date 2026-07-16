Luxembourg-based audit and consulting firm HACA Partners has selected compliance technology provider Muinmos to automate its know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) screening. Under the partnership, HACA will deploy Muinmos' automated screening and client lifecycle management platform, which uses orchestrated AI agents, to standardise its checks and produce a full audit trail for regulatory review. HACA operates across several countries and supports more than 500 clients.

Replacing manual screening

HACA's previous approach involved a number of manual processes, which made screening time-consuming and increased the risk of inconsistencies stemming from reliance on individual analyst judgement. The firm carries out KYC and AML checks on its own clients, on its clients' clients, and as part of an outsourced regulatory compliance service, and said it needed a more scalable and customisable approach with fuller reporting.

Platform capabilities

Muinmos' platform screens against more than 2,200 watchlists across more than 200 jurisdictions. The firm cited the platform's ability to apply its own risk-based policies and thresholds, rather than a fixed logic, as a differentiator, alongside integration through a single API into existing systems, CRM, or workflows. The platform uses machine learning to triage alerts, add context, and escalate cases that require review, and includes configurable fuzzy matching, name transliteration, alias handling, and date-of-birth checks. It also adapts automatically as watchlists and rules change, without manual intervention.

Expected outcomes

Muinmos states that its screening agent reduces false positives by 76%, lowering the volume of manual reviews carried out by compliance teams. The company also reports up to 96% faster onboarding and a 32% reduction in onboarding-related costs across its client base.

A HACA official said the platform's regulatory expertise weighed on the decision, while Muinmos' chief executive said HACA's use of AI to strengthen compliance reflected a forward-looking approach in a traditionally conservative sector.

Regulatory context

Muinmos is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant, and its platform is designed to meet requirements including KYC, KYB, AML, CFT, MiFID, and MiCA. The partnership reflects wider adoption of automation in compliance as firms face rising screening volumes and time-sensitive sanctions obligations that are difficult to meet through manual review alone.