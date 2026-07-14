OpenMatter Network joins HOL AI standards

HashPack, and Hgraph, among others contributing to the emerging infrastructure layer for autonomous AI systems.

As part of the initiative, OpenMatter Network has been selected to contribute to the HOL AI Privacy & Security subcommittee, where the company will work on defining an architectural baseline for institutional adoption, verifiable compliance, threshold decryption, post-quantum security, and governed AI execution across distributed environments.

Company technology and positioning

A company official at OpenMatter Network said AI systems are increasingly operating as autonomous entities across organisations, applications, and networks, rather than as isolated tools, and that ensuring these systems can securely collaborate, verify identity, and operate within enforceable policies is a central challenge for the sector. The official said mathematically verifiable collaboration and cryptographic proof are becoming foundational requirements for AI infrastructure going forward.

OpenMatter Network recently launched its platform, which it describes as a verifiable trust layer for secure collaboration and AI agents. The company's architecture is built around technologies including Masked Compute, QuantumGuard, and Datavizor, intended to support secure collaboration and governed AI behaviour across distributed environments. QuantumGuard, specifically, is designed to help govern how autonomous AI agents authenticate, interact, access resources, and demonstrate compliance across enterprise and open network environments.

A separate company official said organisations are increasingly recognising that AI governance cannot rely on assumption-based trust models, and that enterprises need the ability to verify behaviour, enforce policies, and prove compliance as AI systems make decisions and interact across organisational boundaries.

Broader context for the initiative

According to HOL, the Partner Program was created to help prevent the emerging AI ecosystem from fragmenting into closed and incompatible systems as adoption of autonomous AI accelerates. The organisation's initial working groups focus on agent registries, agentic payments, AI privacy and security, and inter-agent communication and coordination. A representative of HOL said OpenMatter Network's participation brings post-quantum cryptography expertise to the programme's efforts to develop practical infrastructure for AI agent interoperability, safety, and privacy.