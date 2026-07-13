BitGo has launched new quantum-risk management capabilities for Bitcoin wallets, designed to help institutions assess, manage, and reduce quantum-related exposure across UTXO-based wallets. The launch expands the company's existing multi-signature security architecture with additional tools for managing wallet-key exposure and UTXO handling.

Addressing exposure ahead of a post-quantum future

BitGo said its wallet architecture, address hygiene practices, and use of new addresses for Bitcoin transactions already help limit unnecessary key exposure. The new capabilities are intended to give institutions further visibility, controls, and workflows to manage quantum-related risk at scale, as the industry considers the implications of future quantum computing developments for existing cryptographic security models.

A company official said BitGo is investing in infrastructure intended to prepare clients for a post-quantum environment, noting that a public key that has never been revealed on-chain is considered the most secure configuration. The official said the new capabilities are designed to give institutions a practical means of understanding and reducing quantum exposure while continuing to rely on multi-signature security.

Context: current and future quantum risk

According to BitGo, practical quantum computing attacks against Bitcoin are not possible with current technology. However, the company said future advances in quantum computing could introduce risk for addresses whose public keys have already been exposed on-chain, and that its new wallet management tools are designed to help clients reduce that exposure before it becomes an operational concern. A representative from Blockstream and BSTR said that although no quantum computer currently poses a threat to Bitcoin, addressing the issue in advance allows institutions to act while the matter remains a planning consideration rather than an urgent one.

New capabilities

BitGo's quantum-risk management tools for Bitcoin wallets include a UTXO selection method that groups and prioritises unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs) by address, intended to reduce exposure created by partial spends. Funds already held in address types that expose a public key from creation, such as Taproot or Pay-to-Public-Key formats, require separate remediation and fall outside the scope of this tool.

The launch also includes a Quantum Risk Score, an in-platform scoring system designed to help clients assess potential quantum-related exposure across supported Bitcoin wallets, and a Fix Exposed Addresses workflow, a guided process intended to help clients move funds from addresses with elevated exposure into newly generated addresses with improved key hygiene. Additionally, BitGo has introduced updated default address-type controls, aimed at reducing reliance on Bitcoin address types and transaction patterns that may introduce additional quantum-related considerations.

Scope and limitations

BitGo said these controls are not intended as a substitute for future protocol-level post-quantum signature upgrades to the Bitcoin network, but are designed to reduce address- and transaction-level exposure using tools currently available. The capabilities apply to supported UTXO-based assets and multi-signature wallet configurations.

A company official said institutions do not need to wait for a quantum-related security event before beginning to manage related risk, describing a preferred approach involving reducing exposure in advance, hardening wallet operations, and preparing for an eventual transition from current security models to post-quantum standards.