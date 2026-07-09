The European Central Bank's (ECB) T2 payment system experienced a second short outage within a week on 6 July 2026, caused by a glitch linked to a recent software update. The system, which processes trillions of euros in daily transactions, was down for approximately 40 minutes in the early hours of the day, delaying settlements in euro and Danish crowns.

Details of the outage

According to a statement on the ECB's website, the disruption affected settlement processing for transactions in both the single currency and Danish crowns. A treasurer at a major euro zone bank said some delays were still being reported at the start of the business day on 6 July 2026, though the issue had been resolved by that point. A similar incident occurred in the early hours of 29 June 2026.

A spokesperson for the ECB said both outages were caused by the same recent software update, which had introduced an issue that has since been addressed, adding that systems were operating normally following the resolution.

Broader context: prior system failures

T2 has experienced disruptions before. A hardware failure caused a seven-hour outage in the system in 2025, which delayed salary and welfare payments for thousands of people across the euro zone, along with some transactions on financial markets.

Implications for payment infrastructure reliability

Repeated outages within the T2 system, which underpins large-value payment settlement across the euro zone, raise questions about the resilience of critical payment infrastructure that banks and financial institutions rely on for daily transaction processing. While the ECB has confirmed the cause of the most recent disruptions and described the issue as resolved, the recurrence of short-term outages within the space of eight days may prompt closer scrutiny of the update and testing procedures applied to systems supporting euro zone payment settlement.

Commenting on the incidents, Pratiksha Pathak, senior vice president and head of payments at RedCompass Labs, said two outages within a week, both traced to the same software update, illustrate why payment resilience should be treated as a boardroom priority rather than a purely technical issue. She said that as the industry moves towards real-time, continuous payments, tolerance for downtime is shrinking, since instant settlement removes the overnight batch window that would otherwise absorb a glitch, meaning even a few minutes of disruption can affect a chain of dependent settlements. Pathak noted that last year's seven-hour outage, which delayed salary and welfare payments across the euro zone, represented a more severe version of this risk, and said that as reliance on real-time infrastructure deepens, resilience needs to be addressed through tested fallback processes, liquidity contingencies, and operational planning that does not assume continuous system availability.