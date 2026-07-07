BNP Paribas Bank Polska has partnered with Snowdrop Solutions to display merchant logos in its GOmobile banking app.

Users of GOmobile, the mobile banking application of BNP Paribas Bank Polska, can now see merchant logos alongside their card transactions. The feature replaces technical merchant identifiers with recognisable names and logos, and is intended to make transaction records easier to interpret while also supporting fraud prevention efforts.

The functionality has been built using the MRS API, a transaction data enrichment tool provided by Snowdrop Solutions. The API processes raw merchant data and matches it with verified merchant names and logos, replacing the often unclear identifiers that typically appear in bank statements and transaction histories.

According to the bank, the update forms part of its Accelerate 2030 strategy, structured around three areas: expansion of app functionality, streamlining of spending management, and improvements to the overall user experience. Volodymyr Radin, Vice President of the Management Board of Bank BNP Paribas, said the changes are intended to make daily use of the GOmobile app clearer and more transparent for its customer base.

Security considerations

Beyond usability, the bank has framed the update as a security measure. Fraud attempts involving web addresses and company names that closely resemble those of legitimate businesses have reportedly increased, and the bank stated that showing verified merchant logos gives customers an additional way to confirm the authenticity of a transaction. This is presented as complementary to the behavioural protection mechanisms the bank has previously introduced, with the stated aim of maintaining security controls that operate without adding friction to everyday banking activity.

Ken Hart, CEO and Founder at Snowdrop Solutions, said the partnership reflects how transaction enrichment data can be applied to improve customer-facing banking services, and that the company expects to continue supporting the bank's digital product development.

Rollout and availability

The bank noted that transaction information has been an area it has sought to improve for some time, and it positions the new feature as addressing a longstanding gap in how transaction data is presented to customers.

In addition, merchant logos appear automatically once the app is updated, with no additional configuration required from users. The updated version of GOmobile is available for download via Google Play and the App Store, and existing users will receive the update through their device's standard app update mechanism.

The partnership adds to a broader trend among European banks of using third-party data enrichment providers to improve the clarity of transaction data shown to retail banking customers, an area that has become more closely linked to both customer experience and fraud prevention strategies.