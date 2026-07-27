iDenfy has launched a Bank Card Verification platform allowing businesses to manage and verify card ownership independently.

The addition allows partners to manage bank card verifications separately from iDenfy's core identity verification flow, using dedicated API endpoints, configurations, permissions, and billing.

Rather than bundling card verification within a broader onboarding flow, iDenfy has built it as a distinct product. Partners can create verification requests, generate verification links and tokens, send email invitations, and review results from a centralised dashboard view. According to Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy, the change responds to a recurring request from partners operating in regulated industries. 'Not every partner that needs to confirm a bank card requires a full identity verification flow running alongside it,' Ciulde said, adding that the company built the feature with its own configurations so partners could adopt it on its own terms.

When a business activates the feature, the end user receives a verification link by invitation and confirms card ownership either by capturing the card using a smartphone or another camera-equipped device, or by uploading a card confirmation document. Users may also be asked to enter the last four digits of their bank card for additional accuracy. In addition, iDenfy has confirmed that only the card number and cardholder name are read; the card verification value (CVV) is not captured or stored, as it is classified as sensitive authentication data. Once verification succeeds, the relevant authentication data is passed to the client in real time through API and SDK.

Regulatory and market context

Validated banking data is intended to reduce risks such as account takeovers and the use of stolen credentials, by confirming payment ownership and transaction history rather than relying on documents that can be forged or reused. The company has positioned the update as supporting compliance with PSD2 rules in the EU, as well as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks. iDenfy has also referenced the Instant Payments Regulation (IPR) as part of a broader regulatory push toward faster, more verifiable account-ownership checks.

iDenfy said that because data is sourced directly from banks rather than submitted documents, due diligence checks can be completed faster than with methods such as micro-deposits, which can take several days. The company stated that bank accounts can be verified in real time across 29 countries, drawing on more than 2.500 banks in Europe.

Once a user provides the required information, businesses can retrieve identity details such as name, surname, IBAN, and bank information directly from the account and cross-check these against ownership records. iDenfy has stated that this data is used solely for verification purposes, without retaining sensitive banking information beyond what is required.

The Bank Card Verification page and expanded Open Banking capabilities are available to iDenfy partners now, with integration possible through API, iFrame, or mobile SDK. iDenfy has stated that no additional coding is required to activate the dashboard module, with setup support available from its team.