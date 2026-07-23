UniCredit in Poland has selected Flagright to support transaction monitoring, customer screening, and financial crime case management.

The arrangement covers a set of compliance functions that the bank applies to its digital banking operations in the country.

As digital banking volumes grow, compliance teams face increasing pressure to combine real-time visibility with risk-based decision-making, operational control, and governance that can withstand audit scrutiny. UniCredit is applying Flagright's system to support financial crime prevention workflows, with configurable controls intended for use across digital banking operations.

Konrad Krupiński, Financial Crime Prevention Owner at UniCredit NV/SA, said that financial crime prevention in digital banking requires controls that are fast, risk-based, and explainable, adding that Flagright provides the bank's teams with configurable transaction monitoring, customer screening, risk scoring, and case management within a single operating layer, supporting consistent decision-making alongside governance requirements.

Functions covered by the deployment

Through the deployment, UniCredit's financial crime teams can monitor monetary and non-monetary activity using configurable transaction monitoring, screen customers and support customer risk-scoring workflows, manage investigations through case management with documented decision trails, and apply quality assurance, audit logs, notifications, and workflow tools to reinforce governance processes.

Positioning within the compliance technology sector

Baran Ozkan, Co-founder and CEO at Flagright, described bank-grade financial crime compliance as requiring flexibility, control, and trust in the underlying system. The representative said UniCredit's use of Flagright reflects a broader movement among financial institutions toward unified compliance infrastructure that can be configured, governed, and operated at scale.

Moreover, the deployment reflects a pattern observed across the banking sector, where institutions are consolidating multiple financial crime compliance functions (transaction monitoring, screening, risk scoring, and case management) into single platforms rather than operating separate systems for each function. This approach is intended to support consistency in decision-making across compliance teams while maintaining documentation standards required for regulatory audits.

For compliance technology providers, partnerships with established banking groups serve as reference points within a sector where procurement decisions often depend on demonstrated use at scale and within regulated environments. UniCredit's adoption of Flagright's system in Poland adds to the set of institutions using unified compliance platforms to manage financial crime risk within digital banking channels.