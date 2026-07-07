NOBA Bank Group has partnered with Tieto Banktech to implement Verification of Payee (VoP) functionality across its brands, Bank Norwegian and Nordax Bank, as part of its fraud and payments framework. Finland is planned as the first market for the rollout, with the underlying infrastructure designed to support deployment across all markets where NOBA operates.

Responding to rising payment fraud

The implementation comes as payment fraud continues to increase across Europe. According to a joint 2025 report by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), the total value of payment fraud in Europe rose from EUR 3.5 billion in 2023 to EUR 4.2 billion in 2024, with new fraud types continuing to emerge. The two companies said the rollout is intended to strengthen NOBA's existing fraud and payments framework in response to this trend.

Technical scope and deployment model

The implementation is planned to include both European Payments Council (EPC) Verification of Payee and Nordic Verification of Payee (NVOP), allowing NOBA Group to address Euro-denominated payments as well as payments across Nordic markets. The solution will be delivered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering hosted on AWS public cloud infrastructure, which the companies said is intended to support a scalable rollout across European markets.

A company official at Bank Norwegian said the implementation is intended to build on the bank's existing security position without requiring a trade-off between security, convenience, and scalability, adding that the aim is to maintain the payment experience customers expect while adding an additional layer of protection consistently across markets. A company official at Tieto Banktech said the partnership is intended to help NOBA Group continue strengthening its defences against evolving fraud risks while maintaining a seamless payment experience for customers, drawing on the company's cloud-based Verification of Payee solution.

Supporting consistency across markets and brands

For NOBA Group, which operates across several European markets, the implementation is intended to support a more consistent payment experience across its different brands and geographies. Rather than implementing Verification of Payee on a country-by-country basis, the platform is designed to provide a configurable and scalable foundation that can be adapted across brands and markets as the rollout expands beyond Finland.