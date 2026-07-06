Authologic has enabled businesses to access Google Wallet identity credentials for KYC/AML verification.

The move extends the reach of Authologic's existing verification infrastructure to a wallet already used by consumers to store government, bank, and Google-issued credentials.

Google Wallet allows users to store verified identity credentials issued by governments, banks, or Google itself directly on their phones. Through Authologic's OmniID platform, businesses can now accept these credentials, including Google ID Pass, a digital passport available in several countries, among them the US, the UK, Brazil, Singapore, and Taiwan. When a business requests verification, users can share only the specific attributes required, such as a name or age confirmation, directly from their device, without submitting a full document.

OmniID connects businesses to a range of identity verification methods beyond Google Wallet, including government eIDs, EU Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets, mobile driving licences, bank-based verification, and biometric checks. In addition, the platform selects the verification method it determines most suitable based on a user's location and device, and provides fallback options for individuals who do not yet hold a digital credential.

Jarek Sygitowicz, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Authologic, said the company's aim has been to make credentials already held in Google Wallet accessible to businesses running KYC/AML processes without requiring separate integrations for each wallet or credential type, describing the collaboration with Google as a step toward that goal.

Regulatory and market context

The announcement coincides with a broader shift in how identity credentials are issued and verified. Under the EU's eIDAS 2.0 regulation, member states are required to make digital wallets available to citizens by December 2026. In the US, twenty-one states currently issue mobile driving licences, with additional states expected to introduce them this year.

As governments and financial institutions issue more credentials directly to personal devices, the proportion of users able to verify their identity digitally is expected to increase. Authologic said this trend should reduce reliance on document uploads and manual review, processes that continue to contribute to the cost of KYC compliance for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.