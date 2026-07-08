OCR Studio, a developer of identity verification technology, has joined the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA), a global trade body representing independent providers of privacy-protecting, standards-based age assurance technologies. The membership reflects the company's focus on helping online platforms meet age assurance requirements while limiting the exposure of personal data during age-restricted access checks.

Regulatory pressure driving demand for age assurance

The move comes as governments and regulators introduce stricter online safety requirements, including the UK Online Safety Act, the EU Digital Services Act, and various US state-level age verification laws. Similar discussions are also gaining momentum in other regions, including the UAE, where policymakers and industry stakeholders have discussed restricting access to social media platforms for users under the age of 16.

As a result, platforms across sectors including social media, adult content, online gaming, marketplaces, and fintech are increasingly required to confirm whether users meet a specified age threshold, without relying on simple age gates or self-declaration forms, and without converting age checks into full identity verification procedures.

A company official at OCR Studio said age assurance is becoming a key trust layer for the internet, noting that regulators increasingly expect age verification to confirm eligibility rather than requiring exposure of full identity data. The official said AVPA plays a role in promoting standards-based, privacy-preserving approaches to age assurance as more jurisdictions introduce stricter requirements.

Technical approach to privacy-preserving verification

OCR Studio's age verification technology operates client-side, running directly in the browser via WebAssembly. The system captures identity documents using a device's camera, extracts the date of birth locally on the device, and determines whether a required age threshold has been met. The system also offers optional selfie-to-ID matching, intended to reduce the risk of fraud involving borrowed documents.

The company said its workflow is designed to keep sensitive identity data on the user's device, meaning that document images, selfies, and extracted personal data are not required to be transmitted to external servers or stored by the platform. OCR Studio said this approach is intended to reduce data protection risks for businesses while supporting compliance with current privacy and online safety regulations.

Implications for the age assurance sector

OCR Studio's membership in AVPA reflects a broader trend among identity verification providers to align with industry standards as regulatory scrutiny of online age verification increases across multiple jurisdictions. As platforms face growing pressure to implement reliable age checks without expanding data collection, providers offering client-side or on-device verification methods may see increased relevance within compliance and trust infrastructure for digital services.