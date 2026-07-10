Belgium's FSMA has flagged six unauthorised crypto-asset service providers days after the EU's MiCA transitional period ended.

The warning follows the expiry of the transitional period under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which ended on 1 July 2026.

The FSMA identified Aurum Foundation, Bank Bit, Bithf Pro, Dxago, Global Dynamic Trade and ZeriaFunding as active in Belgium without the required authorisation. The regulator has added the six entities to its list of fraudulent CASPs and advised consumers not to accept offers from these providers. The FSMA also recommended that users verify whether a provider appears in its official CASP register before engaging with it.

At the same time, the regulator noted that crypto assets can be volatile, may face liquidity constraints, and are not covered by any compensation scheme that would reimburse consumers for potential losses.

An FSMA spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the six entities had been offering crypto-asset services to Belgian consumers either without authorisation from the regulator or without notification to the FSMA from a home member state. According to the spokesperson, the FSMA identifies unauthorised CASPs through several channels, including consumer complaints and market monitoring.

MiCA deadline starts enforcement phase across Europe

MiCA entered into force at the end of 2024, establishing a harmonised framework across the EU for CASPs and token issuers. Under FSMA guidance, only authorised providers may offer services such as custody, trading platform operation, crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto exchange, order execution, transfer services, advice, and portfolio management.

Belgium's transitional regime expired on 1 July 2026, the same date by which existing providers across the EU were generally required to obtain authorisation or cease offering crypto-asset services. The deadline has represented a significant compliance milestone for the sector. On 24 June 2026, Binance withdrew its MiCA application filed in Greece and indicated it would seek authorisation in another EU jurisdiction ahead of the deadline. At the time, the exchange stated it was not leaving Europe, while acknowledging that some users could be affected as it worked to meet applicable requirements.

The FSMA's action illustrates how national regulators are beginning to apply the MiCA licensing perimeter now that the transitional period has closed, with unauthorised providers facing increased scrutiny across member states.