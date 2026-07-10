WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Fragmented tools, fragmented defences: building full-journey fraud intelligence

Takes place on 16 Jul 2026 06:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM EDT / 03:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

10 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Why fraud programmes fail to achieve expected results, even with mature tooling
  • What's blocking AI, automation, and orchestration from reaching their full potential
  • How leading merchants orchestrate fraud controls across the full customer lifecycle, connecting identity, authentication, payments, refunds, and post-transaction activity into a single decisioning layer to improve decisioning, reduce friction, and replace disconnected point solutions
  • Where to start, the highest-impact changes merchants can make to close fraud intelligence gaps and improve performance now

Presenters

Erika Dietrich

Erika Dietrich

VP Analytics & Optimization Payments Intelligence

Matteo Gamba

Matteo Gamba

Independent Payments & Fintech Advisor

Tracy Kobeda Brown

Tracy Kobeda Brown

Fraud Futurist & Global Speaker

Keywords:
Agentic AI fraudsynthetic identity fraudfraud data fragmentationfraud orchestrationcredential abusefraud preventionmerchants
Countries:
World
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