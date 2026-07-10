Fragmented tools, fragmented defences: building full-journey fraud intelligence

Why your fraud stack isn't delivering the results you expected



The 2026 fraud landscape looks different from anything merchants have dealt with before. Agentic AI now lets fraudsters orchestrate attacks autonomously, generating synthetic identities, running credential abuse at machine speed, and adapting in real time across login, checkout, and refund flows. Legacy stacks built around static rules and siloed data simply cannot keep pace.



But speed isn't the only problem. For most enterprise merchants and PSPs, the deeper issue is fragmentation. Fraud defences are concentrated at the transaction moment, leaving the rest of the customer journey largely unmonitored. When your data is incomplete, your AI models underperform, your orchestration has nothing to connect, and automation hits a ceiling well before it pays off.



The challenges merchants face:

The availability and access to relevant data

AI underperformance, models failing to deliver expected accuracy

Automation stalls, initiatives that never reach full scale

Fraud tool customization