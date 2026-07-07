Rethinking Identity Fraud Controls for the AI Era

Generative AI hasn't just made fraud easier: it has made it highly repeatable at scale. Attacks that once required coordination, skill, and resources now run continuously, adapt in real time, and arrive at a volume that static defenses weren't built to absorb.



For payments and commerce platforms, pressure lands on both sides: tighten controls and risk killing conversion, or loosen them and the losses follow.



In this session, we'll dig into what's actually shifting across the threat landscape and what it means for the teams responsible for stopping it.