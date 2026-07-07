WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Rethinking Identity Fraud Controls for the AI Era

Takes place on 21 Jul 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

07 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Where AI-powered identity attacks are succeeding and why traditional defenses are struggling to keep pace
  • How high-velocity platforms are rethinking fraud controls without sacrificing conversion
  • What layered identity intelligence and continuous trust models look like in practice
  • Why adaptability and explainability are becoming non-negotiable in the AI era

Presenters

Matteo Gamba

Matteo Gamba

Head of Product - Global Payments Fraud, Wayfair

Vincenzo D'Elia

Vincenzo D'Elia

Director of Engineering & ML at Microblink

Travis Dawson

Travis Dawson

VP Product & Business, Complex

Samantha Boo

Samantha Boo

Global Head of Account Management, Microblink [Moderator]

Keywords:
Fraud preventionPayments securityRisk managementAICommerce platforms
Countries:
World
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