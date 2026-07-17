Single Rulebook, part of Kaizen RegTech Group, has entered a strategic partnership with Sigma AI to combine regulatory intelligence with AI-based research and analytics for compliance teams operating in capital markets.

Combining structured regulatory data with AI analytics

According to the companies, general-purpose AI tools can lack the specialist data and traceability required for regulatory applications, whereas AI built on structured regulatory content is intended to produce explainable outputs grounded in authoritative source material. The partnership combines Single Rulebook's structured regulatory intelligence with Sigma AI's analytics capabilities, with the aim of helping firms analyse regulatory information more quickly, reduce operational friction, and support decision-making processes.

Addressing manual regulatory change management

A company official at Single Rulebook said managing exchange-driven and regulatory change has traditionally involved extensive manual research, fragmented ownership, and disconnected workflows, adding that integrating Sigma AI's technology with Single Rulebook is intended to help firms reduce operational friction and spend less time managing the process surrounding regulatory change.

A company official at Sigma AI said the partnership brings the company's AI Research & Analytics platform to compliance teams across capital markets, noting that AI outputs used in this context need to be reliable, auditable, and consistent. The official said the collaboration is intended to help firms analyse large volumes of complex regulatory information more efficiently while supporting their ability to evidence compliance.

Implications for regulatory change management

Through the partnership, financial institutions are expected to gain tools intended to change how they monitor, analyse, and respond to regulatory developments, reducing reliance on manual tracking methods and fragmented internal workflows. The collaboration reflects a broader trend among RegTech providers to combine structured regulatory data with AI-based analytics, as compliance teams in capital markets face increasing volumes of regulatory change requiring faster and more traceable decision-making processes.