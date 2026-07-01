The Rise of Banking-Grade FIDO Authentication: Closing the Trust Gap

Strong authentication is no longer enough.



Financial institutions are under pressure to reduce friction and improve customer experience, combat increasingly sophisticated fraud, and move away from vulnerable SMS OTPs. Yet authentication success doesn’t always mean legitimate activity.



FIDO passkeys are transforming authentication, but banks, issuers and payment processors need more than strong authentication alone.



Join us to explore how leading financial institutions are building banking-grade FIDO authentication by combining passkeys with fraud intelligence, behavioral biometrics, device intelligence and adaptive risk assessment.