WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

The Rise of Banking-Grade FIDO Authentication: Closing the Trust Gap

Takes place on 14 Jul 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

01 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • The benefits of FIDO passkeys for banks, issuers, and payment processors
  • Why authentication success does not necessarily mean legitimate activity
  • The limitations of FIDO authentication alone in financial services
  • The additional measures that transform FIDO authentication into banking grade fraud protection
  • How banking-grade FIDO supports regulatory requirements, including PSD3

Presenters

Gagan Bhatia

Gagan Bhatia

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Outseer

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer [Moderator]

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer [Moderator]

Experienced Chair, Author, Speaker, Adviser, Visiting Prof. Bayes Business School. Blackwired Cybersecurity

Susann Gäbler

Susann Gäbler

Head of Risk Steering Fraud at Santander Deutschland

Keywords:
FIDO PasskeysFraud PreventionBehavioral BiometricsBanking TechnologyBanks
Countries:
World
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