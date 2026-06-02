Experian has launched its Agent Operating System, an agentic AI layer within the Ascend Platform, with ServiceNow as its first integration partner.

The system is built to allow AI agents developed by Experian, its clients, and third-party partners to operate within a shared layer covering data access, decisioning, orchestration, and governance. The platform targets the full lending lifecycle, spanning customer acquisition, fraud detection, credit decisioning, portfolio monitoring, and regulatory reporting.

Addressing barriers to AI adoption

The launch responds to persistent challenges financial institutions face when operationalising AI. Research published by Experian alongside the announcement found that 48% of global organisations report difficulty integrating data into AI workflows, while approximately one-third cite poor data lineage and another third identify data silos across teams and systems as key obstacles.

Consumer sentiment is shifting in parallel. The same research indicates that 55% of consumers would allow an AI agent to make an autonomous purchase on their behalf, with that figure rising to 70% among those aged 25 to 39. This suggests growing end-user appetite for automated decisioning in commercial contexts, which adds urgency to the industry's need for governed, auditable AI infrastructure.

Platform capabilities and governance design

The Agent Operating System is structured around five areas: a trusted operating layer covering identity, access control, and compliance guardrails, composability that allows agents from different sources to work alongside existing technology, purpose-built decisioning agents for fraud, credit risk, identity, and operations, as well as embedded governance including model risk management, explainability, and audit trails, and human-in-the-loop oversight for complex or high-impact decisions.

The platform is designed to be modular, allowing organisations to begin with specific use cases before expanding toward more fully connected, agent-driven workflows. It will be available to early adopters later in 2026, with a broader rollout planned across more than 2.300 client solutions globally.

ServiceNow joins as the first integration partner

ServiceNow has been confirmed as the first partner to integrate with the Agent Operating System. Under a multi-year agreement, ServiceNow's AI agents will connect with Experian's Ascend Platform, enabling access to Experian's data, decisioning, and governance capabilities from within enterprise workflow environments. The partnership is positioned to support use cases, including fraud detection and credit risk automation.

The integration underscores a broader industry direction in which AI platforms from different providers are expected to interoperate rather than function in isolation, a model that requires standardised trust and control layers of the kind Experian is positioning the Agent Operating System to provide.

Financial services firms operate under increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly as automated decisioning expands into areas such as credit and fraud. The Agent Operating System's emphasis on explainability, auditability, and policy enforcement reflects the compliance requirements that regulators across the EU and the UK have been tightening around AI in high-stakes financial decisions.