LSEG Risk Intelligence has launched Identity Gateway, a single-API infrastructure layer connecting organisations to multiple digital identity schemes.

Organisations operating across borders currently face the need to integrate identity verification systems on a market-by-market basis, a process that can take several months per jurisdiction and involves managing differing regulatory requirements, assurance levels, and commercial arrangements. Identity Gateway addresses this by offering a single API and commercial framework through which organisations can connect to multiple schemes simultaneously.

Built on Microsoft Azure, the platform routes verification requests across participating identity schemes and returns standardised identity data that can be incorporated into existing onboarding and risk workflows. According to LSEG Risk Intelligence, this approach aims to reduce time-to-market by 80–90% compared to independent integrations.

Access across ten European markets at launch

At launch, Identity Gateway provides connectivity to digital identity schemes in ten European markets, including Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain, countries where national digital identity adoption is already established. Further markets and schemes are expected to be added over time.

In addition, the platform's design reflects a broader structural challenge in the digital identity landscape: fragmentation. National and private identity schemes vary considerably in technical standards, regulatory frameworks, and assurance levels. This fragmentation is set to deepen as new national initiatives come online. Under the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet framework, each of the 27 EU member states is in the process of introducing its own implementation, a development that would, without a unifying access layer, require separate integrations for each.

Part of a wider identity verification strategy

Identity Gateway forms one component of LSEG Risk Intelligence's broader identity verification portfolio, which also includes data-based and document-based verification methods. The platform is intended to support a risk-based approach, enabling organisations to apply different types of identity checks depending on the applicable regulatory requirements, the risk profile of a transaction, and local market conditions.

Moreover, the company also noted that trusted national and private schemes are continuing to emerge globally, making a standardised access model increasingly relevant for organisations that need to manage identity verification at scale without rebuilding processes for each market.

The launch positions LSEG Risk Intelligence in a growing market for identity infrastructure services, as regulatory requirements around digital identity verification expand across Europe and beyond. The EUDI Wallet rollout in particular is expected to generate significant demand for interoperability solutions capable of bridging scheme-level differences at the technical and commercial layer.