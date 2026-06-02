Equifax UK and Biuro Informacji Kredytowej have partnered to broaden access to identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities across their respective markets.

Equifax UK and Biuro Informacji Kredytowej (BIK), Poland's primary credit bureau, have announced a partnership to expand access to identity verification and fraud prevention services for clients in Poland, the UK, and beyond. Under the arrangement, BIK will gain access to Equifax's advanced identity and fraud services, which will be layered with BIK's existing behavioural verification capabilities to provide a combined defence against threats, including identity spoofing and AI-driven fraud.

The partnership enables real-time analysis of interaction patterns, combining global identity data assets with behavioural signals to distinguish genuine customers from fraudulent activity with greater precision.

Layered fraud defence and financial inclusion

The collaboration is structured around the principle that effective fraud prevention increasingly requires the convergence of multiple data signals rather than reliance on any single verification method. By combining Equifax's data assets with BIK's behavioural verification expertise, the partnership aims to address complex fraud typologies that single-layer approaches may not detect reliably.

Beyond fraud prevention, the partnership also addresses financial inclusion objectives. The announcement references the use of richer data sources to improve credit and risk decisioning for underserved populations, reflecting a broader industry shift towards data-driven assessment that extends access to financial services while maintaining appropriate risk controls.

The collaboration is intended to benefit lenders, businesses, and consumers by supporting safer and more efficient customer journeys across onboarding and ongoing transaction monitoring. No details on the specific Equifax products or services to be made available through BIK, the number of clients anticipated to benefit, or financial terms have been disclosed.