Italy-based Trustfull has launched Investigator, a conversational AI product designed to allow fraud analysts to investigate suspicious activity and assess risk signals through natural language interactions rather than manual, system-by-system checks. The product is now available to all users within the Trustfull platform.

Through natural language queries, analysts can examine emails, phone numbers, IP addresses, web domains, and onboarding attempts. The platform automatically determines which intelligence sources to query, orchestrates the relevant checks, and returns structured fraud signals with accompanying explanations.

Capabilities and workflow design

Investigator supports a range of digital intelligence checks within a single conversational workflow. These include phone number analysis covering disposable number indicators and connected account presence, email assessment covering data breach exposure, deliverability, and domain reputation, IP analysis including VPN and proxy detection, and website checks on ownership, hosting, and digital advertising activity.

Investigations can be initiated with plain-language requests such as assessing an onboarding attempt or checking whether a phone number presents risk indicators. The platform automatically correlates relevant signals and presents findings in a structured format, removing the requirement for analysts to know in advance which specific checks to run or how to manually correlate outputs across multiple systems.

Fraud operations context

The launch comes against a backdrop of growing operational pressure on fraud teams. Interpol has warned that organised fraud networks are using AI to scale their operations globally, increasing the speed and sophistication of attacks. For fraud analysts, this creates a volume and complexity challenge that traditional tooling, typically requiring manual check selection and cross-system correlation, is increasingly ill-suited to address at pace.

Trustfull positions Investigator as reducing investigation friction through AI-powered orchestration, preserving analyst visibility and control while accelerating the time from query to actionable intelligence. No pricing details or figures on current platform users have been disclosed.