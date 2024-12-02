bunq has accelerated its process of global expansion through the use of a premium rewards proposition powered by Ascenda.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to optimise bunq's loyalty program, as well as to unlock improved rewards that power its users' international lifestyle.

In addition, the new partnership with Ascenda will continue the shared commitment to provide secure and optimised user experiences and technology-driven development. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the bunq x Ascenda partnership

According to the official press release, enabled by Ascenda's unrivaled loyalty ecosystem, bunq users and customers across the regions of Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, and the Netherlands will be given the possibility to leverage their points in order to access a new range of aspirational rewards, such as airline miles. At the same time, the collaboration will allow financial institutions to continue the process of embedding secure, high-value rewards directly into their core products. The expanded loyalty proposition strengthens bunq's initiative to new and existing clients, fueling customer acquisition, as well as increasing stickiness.

The partnership with Ascenda will enable bunq to optimise the manner in which users earn travel rewards from everyday spending in order to support their borderless lifestyle. In addition, the new collaboration will enable the financial institutions to focus on customers and their needs, optimising their experiences, as well as prioritising the process of accelerating their overall development in the market.