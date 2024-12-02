SG–FORGE and Bitpanda expand stablecoin access

Societe Generale–Forge and Bitpanda have expanded their partnership to integrate SG–FORGE’s euro and dollar stablecoins into decentralised finance (DeFi) applications.

The move enables Bitpanda’s European retail clients to access the EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) and USD CoinVertible (USDCV) through the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, marking the first time these tokens will be directly available to retail users in Europe.

The companies said the collaboration supports the use of regulated stablecoins within DeFi protocols, allowing customers to participate in on-chain lending and borrowing. SG–FORGE’s stablecoins are already deployed on Ethereum-based protocols such as Morpho and Uniswap, where they facilitate lending, borrowing and spot trading activities.

Improving regulated access to decentralised finance

Officials from Societe Generale–Forge described the initiative as a step toward expanding regulated digital finance in Europe, noting that it builds on previous work between the two firms. They said the partnership demonstrates how regulated institutions and fintech companies can cooperate to develop compliant digital asset products within the framework of European regulation.

A representative from Bitpanda added that integrating SG–FORGE’s stablecoins into its DeFi wallet expands the scope of Web3 adoption among retail users. The company views this as part of its longer-term goal to make blockchain-based financial tools more accessible, linking its existing Vision token and future Vision Chain projects to regulated stablecoin use cases.

The relationship between SG–FORGE and Bitpanda began in September 2024, with efforts focused on promoting access to MiCA-compliant stablecoins. SG–FORGE acts as issuer of both the EURCV and USDCV tokens and operates as a licensed investment firm and electronic money institution under the supervision of France’s ACPR and AMF regulators. Bitpanda, headquartered in Vienna with offices in Barcelona and Berlin, continues to develop digital asset services for its seven million users across Europe.