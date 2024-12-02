The Paypers launches the Open Finance Report 2025

The Paypers has launched the Open Finance Report 2025 (9th edition), with key insights from top industry leaders, expert voices, and a detailed global mapping of key players in Open Finance.

Our flagship report on open initiatives provides an extensive analysis of Open Banking and Open Finance success stories, use cases, and key challenges, showcasing the transformative potential of financial services worldwide.

The report offers in-depth perspectives on the most relevant trends, opportunities, and challenges that must be addressed to shape the future of financial services, with insights from top industry representatives and expert voices.

Key highlights of the Open Finance Report 2025

Analysing the journey from Open Banking to Open Finance through an interview with Powens CEO, Jean Guillaume. He provides insights into the evolution of Open Banking, most important use cases, and future developments. Furthermore, Ekmel Çilingir, the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at European Merchant Bank (EMBank), takes a deep dive into how Open Finance represents a new growth lever for SMEs.

Regional overviews: Nicola Breyer and Andres Lehtmets share valuable insights into European regulation and success stories. Reuben Piryatinsky and BNY’s Sumner Francisco discuss the state of Open Banking in North America. Bruno Diniz takes a look at Brazil’s five-year celebration of its Open Finance framework and its outcomes. Last but not least, The Paypers analysed Australia, Singapore, and India and their efforts in pushing Open Banking and Open Finance past regulation.

A global mapping of key players in Open Banking and Open Finance provides a comprehensive view over use cases and the main actors behind them.

· Company snapshots: we shine a spotlight over Powens and Unlimit, top-tier Open Banking players, and their capabilities.

