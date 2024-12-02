Tuum has extended its partnership with Multitude Bank, a subsidiary of Multitude AG, to support the bank’s long-term growth and development strategy with core banking technology.

The two companies first partnered in 2022 when Tuum helped Multitude Bank by simplifying its technology, unifying its operations across European markets, and optimising product development. The bank operates in a complex regulatory and payments system, and Tuum’s platform is central to navigating this landscape while also enabling business diversification.

Supporting growth and expansion

Tuum offers a unified core banking base as the bank consolidates its technology stack and assesses opportunities for growth across segments such as consumer lending, secured debt, and cross-border payments. The platform allows Multitude to accelerate product portfolio growth, manage multi-jurisdictional compliance, and connect to a wide range of national payment schemes, including SEPA, SEPA-INST, Sweden’s RIX/BANKGIROT, and the Czech Republic’s CERTIS.

Collaborations with key technology providers such as Tuum are key to the bank’s goal of building an adaptable and scalable banking infrastructure. By expanding the collaboration, Tuum and Multitude strengthen their strategy and work together to share their vision for smarter, more connected financial services across Europe, enabling the bank to launch more products faster, improve its resilience, and offer an improved customer experience.

Tuum believes the future of banking is multi-branded, multi-regional, and continuously innovative. The company expressed positive sentiments regarding the alliance with Multitude, as it reflects the platform’s ability to manage demanding banking operations and offer the core banking power that the bank needs to grow and expand.

Tuum is built for institutions seeking to modernise and scale, helping banks, lenders, and fintechs get rid of legacy technology constraints and accelerate developments. The company is cloud-native and supports key banking applications such as lending, payments, BaaS, and Islamic finance, all on a single unified platform. Clients can modernise progressively, launch products in weeks, and expand into new markets without sacrificing control, compliance, or performance.