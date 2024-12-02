NewsFintech

Tuum supports Multitude Bank with core banking solutions

AM

Aurora Munteanu

27 Nov 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
PaymentsCore bankingExpansionPartnershipFinancial services
Countries:
Europe

News on Fintech

Swiss banks roll out multibanking with SIX

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

HCLTech signs strategic partnership agreement with AWS

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Tuum supports Multitude Bank with core banking solutions

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

NCRC asks OCC to reject Stripe’s bid for national trust charter

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Big Yellow Self Storage now accepts American Express cards

25 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Expert views on Fintech

Open Finance 2025: Europe at an inflection point

25 Nov 2025 / 10 min read / Fintech

Open Finance: a new growth lever for SMEs

21 Nov 2025 / 10 min read / Fintech

From risk to resilience: building trust in the Open Finance era

20 Nov 2025 / 10 min read / Fintech

Canada to advance Open Banking, a wake-up call for Washington

13 Nov 2025 / 10 min read / Fintech

German banks launch giroAPI Scheme to boost innovation and interoperability in Open Finance

06 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright