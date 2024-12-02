American Express has partnered with Big Yellow Self Storage to enable Amex acceptance as a payment method in-store and online at the storage company.

This means that Amex cardmembers can now utilise their card to pay for storage and packing materials at Big Yellow, which is used by domestic customers as well as businesses of any size, offering flexible and secure storage space. Exclusive offers and discounts for spending with Big Yellow will also be available to them in the upcoming weeks.

Advantages for Amex cardholders

Big Yellow Self Storage is part of a network of businesses, including supermarket chains, high street retailers, and SMEs, that now caters for Amex cardholders, who are typically higher spending and more loyal than other credit card users. American Express remains committed to making sure that cardmembers can use their Amex card anywhere they live, travel, and work.

The company expressed positive feelings regarding the partnership, saying that the agreement offers both consumer and business cardmembers more flexibility when purchasing from Big Yellow Self Storage, strengthening the merchant coverage nationwide, which has tripled since 2021.

The storage company offers modern and secure storage, serving homes and businesses across the UK with the space they need when moving, downsizing, or growing a business. The company aims to offer security and flexibility, and, as it now accepts American Express as a form of payment across all 111 of its stores and its online Box Shop, it offers customers more choice.

American Express offers its cardmembers a range of benefits, such as cashback, Membership Rewards points, and exclusive Amex Offers from national brands, among others. Globally, 160 million merchant locations accept Amex as of June 2025, including merchants that accept American Express through payment facilitators and those that accept American Express through digital wallets in China.