Global fintech company Revolut has announced that it has finalised a share sale, which brought its valuation to USD 75 billion.

Led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, Fidelity Management & Research Company, the transaction also saw participation from a group of investors such as Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z), Franklin Templeton, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

In addition to this, the share sale included investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm, which further solidified Revolut’s relationship with the technology company in several areas, including AI development.

Liquidity for employees, improved relationships with investors

As part of this transaction, current Revolut employees were able to sell, with the company now having enabled five share sales for its employees to date. This underlines the company’s commitment to sharing success by running one of the most liquid employee share programmes across private firms in the industry.

Reaching the USD 75 billion valuation is supported by business growth and significant financial performance. According to company data, its 2024 revenue scaled 72% to USD 4 billion, with profit before tax growing 149% to USD 1.4 billion. The same path continued in 2025, with its global retail customer base exceeding 65 million and Revolut Business achieving USD 1 billion in annualised revenue.

Furthermore, 2025 also saw Revolut expanding across the globe, including its final banking authorisation and upcoming rollout in Mexico, its banking incorporation licence in Colombia, and its approaching launch in India. Entering these key markets across the world comes as a core part of the company’s strategy to create a global bank.

Commenting on this milestone, Nik Storonsky, CEO & Co-founder of Revolut, emphasised that this achievement reflects the company’s progress in the last 12 months towards its objective of building a global bank, serving 100 million customers across 100 countries.

Victor Stinga, CFO of Revolut, added that investor interest and Revolut’s new valuation underline the company’s optimal business model, which facilitates both growth and profitability. Revolut plans to work with its new investors in the next stage of its evolution.