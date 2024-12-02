Revolut secures full banking licence in Mexico

Revolut has obtained final regulatory approval to begin operating as a fully licensed digital bank in Mexico, marking its official entry into the country’s retail banking sector. The approval allows the company to offer a range of financial products under local banking supervision, with deposits insured by the Instituto para la Protección al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB) up to MXN 3.4 million per customer.

The authorisation positions Revolut as one of the few international digital banks to complete Mexico’s full licencing process, a development that signals continued expansion of fintech competition in the market. According to representatives from Revolut, the launch aims to increase access to digital banking options and promote consumer choice across the country’s financial ecosystem.

Revolut officials said that the company appreciates the support of regulators and views the approval as recognition of efforts to improve financial inclusion and competition within the sector. They added that the upcoming launch in Mexico will give residents access to a wider set of financial services through a regulated platform.

Other expansion plans

In October 2025, Revolut announced that it obtained authorisation to create Revolut Bank Colombia S.A. from the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (SFC). With the licence, Revolut can begin developing its banking operations and infrastructure in Colombia.

This comes as the first of two regulatory objectives Revolut is required to obtain to operate as a bank, with the next step including the receipt of a licence to operate formally as a financial institution, namely Licencia de Funcionamiento. Following the achievement of these foundational steps, Revolut can then prepare for its 2026 rollout, when it will launch a full suite of digital banking products developed to meet the needs of the Colombian market.