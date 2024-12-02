Episode Six has inked a strategic agreement with wealth app Sharesies, planning to support its recently launched debit card.

Scaling wealth at every transaction

Available in New Zealand, the debit card enables customers to earn investments on their spending. By working with Episode Six, Sharesies will further support its debit card offering through the company’s card issuing and ledger technology, allowing multi-currency support, virtual account provisioning, and integrated foreign exchange capabilities.

With this infrastructure, Sharesies’ customers will be able to move between spending and investing within a single platform.

Through this collaboration, both Episode Six and Sharesies advance their shared commitment to making finance more inclusive and adaptive to customers’ needs. Linking investing and payments through technology will allow the two companies to improve how financial ecosystems can enable everyday investors.

Discussing the strategic move, Scott Nixon, General Manager of Sharesies Personal, stated that their company’s debit card aims to enhance confidence and control for customers in their spending while actively supporting their financial future. Daryn Griggs, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Episode Six, added that the partnership facilitates access to flexible, modern financial products built to fit the way people currently live and invest.

Linking TradFi with DeFi

In addition to working with Sharesies, Episode Six recently also partnered with Fireblocks, aiming to co-develop a unified payments solution and bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance. The two companies sought to offer fiat, stablecoins, loyalty points, and other digital assets on a single, programmable platform and allow financial institutions to operate across asset classes with more security and flexibility.

A few months before, Episode Six and xMoney joined forces to build a unified payments system for fiat and crypto transactions. The collaborative agreement came as xMoney expanded into additional markets and was looking to optimise the architecture behind its global payments offering. Under the deal, Episode Six was set to provide core issuing and ledger infrastructure through its API-based platform.