xMoney and Episode Six team on payments platform

xMoney has entered a partnership with financial infrastructure provider Episode Six to build a unified payments system for fiat and crypto transactions.

The move comes as xMoney expands into new markets and is looking to simplify the architecture behind its global payments offering. Under the agreement, Episode Six will provide core issuing and ledger infrastructure through its API-based platform.

The technology enables integration of multiple transaction types, including card issuing and digital asset support, within a single system, while maintaining regulatory readiness for cross-border operations. The modular platform is designed to work independently of legacy financial systems and support high-growth use cases at scale.

Infrastructure aims to bridge Web2 and Web3 payments

The partnership allows xMoney to offer a single user experience for both crypto and fiat payments. Representatives from xMoney noted that the company required a more robust technical foundation to support its international growth strategy and that Episode Six's infrastructure met those needs.

According to xMoney officials, the decision was based in part on the alignment between the two firms' operational approaches and their shared focus on speed and flexibility. Episode Six’s platform, they said, provides the necessary components to operate in regulated environments while maintaining the agility expected by modern fintechs.

Officials from Episode Six described the partnership as reflective of the broader trend toward digital-native financial services that are not bound by traditional infrastructure. They added that the company’s technology is intended to remove the need for firms to compromise between compliance and rapid product deployment.

The collaboration will give xMoney access to issuing solutions suitable for both consumer and corporate use cases. It also includes transaction support across fiat and crypto rails, built-in compliance features, and cloud-based infrastructure for global deployment.