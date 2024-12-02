InterviewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Kinexys: the evolution of blockchain and the tokenized financial infrastructure

II

Irina Ionescu

12 Dec 2025 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
blockchainstablecoinregulationcryptocurrencydigital assets
Countries:
United States of America

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 1)

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The UK’s approach to stablecoins – is its fintech edge slipping away?

09 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

2025 in review: 7 key trends shaping digital assets in finance

08 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Wallets & Custody Solutions explained - securing the digital assets

05 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto payment infrastructure explained: rails, PSPs, and latest developments

03 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright