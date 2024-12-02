Expert viewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 1)

PA

Paula Albu

12 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
web3APACcryptoweb3 paymentspayment rails
Countries:
Asia
PA

Paula Albu

12 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read

sign up banner

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

BPCE to roll out crypto trading for retail clients

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Western Union eyes inflation-resistant stable cards as part of its stablecoin initiative

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Klarna and Privy jointly research a consumer crypto wallet

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

HashKey launches Hong Kong IPO

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bancomat plans Euro stablecoin for European payments

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 1)

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The UK’s approach to stablecoins – is its fintech edge slipping away?

09 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

2025 in review: 7 key trends shaping digital assets in finance

08 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Wallets & Custody Solutions explained - securing the digital assets

05 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto payment infrastructure explained: rails, PSPs, and latest developments

03 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright