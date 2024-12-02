Zepz, the group behind WorldRemit and Sendwave, has partnered with Fireblocks to offer stablecoin-driven remittances to consumers.

WorldRemit and Sendwave serve nine million users in 130 countries and will leverage Fireblocks to enable near-instant, cost-effective cross-border payments for their clients. The companies believe that remittances are lifelines for families, and the integration will improve the speed, cost, and transparency for those who use remittances daily, providing a safe and fast solution for clients.

Scaling stablecoin remittance adoption

The global remittance market is expected to reach USD 895 billion by 2025. This means that traditional channels, which are costly for the 280 million migrants who rely on them and take several days to settle, need to improve their speed and incurring high foreign exchange and correspondent banking fees. This leads remittances to be the next significant wave of digital asset adoption, where stablecoin rails offer immediate benefits.

Integrating Fireblocks, Zepz aims to securely store and manage digital assets across its global network to ensure compliance and operational control, automate payment and treasury processes, reduce FX and intermediary costs, and settle transactions in seconds. This means increased affordability for senders and recipients across markets such as Africa, Asia, and LATAM.

Powered by a Solana Foundation grant facilitated by Fireblocks, Zepz’s plan reflects its goal to integrate stablecoins into the mainstream consumer finance ecosystem. The move highlights Fireblocks’ mission to offer its infrastructure for secure, programmable digital money use cases and support institutional finance and consumer-focused experiences.

With the partnership, Zepz is now part of Fireblocks’ stablecoin innovators network, which also includes Bridge by Stripe, Checkout.com, Circle, Worldpay, Yellow Card, and other PSPs. This strengthens the enterprise platform’s position as an infrastructure partner for global remittance and consumer-centred systems. Utilising stablecoins for remittances, the company contributes to money movement across the globe, offering faster, more transparent, and cheaper payments.