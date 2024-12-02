MetaComp has entered into a collaboration with Stable to integrate Stable’s blockchain infrastructure into MetaComp’s StableX Network.

The integration centres on StableChain, a Layer 1 blockchain operated by Stable and designed specifically for settlement using USDT-based assets.

Under the arrangement, StableChain will be incorporated into MetaComp’s StableX Network, which leverages foreign exchange routing, liquidity management, and compliance monitoring for cross-border transactions. The move follows MetaComp’s recent rollout of StableX and earlier work involving USDT0, positioning the company to expand stablecoin-based payment corridors across regions, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and South America.

StableChain uses USDT as its native transaction fee asset and supports compatibility with Ethereum-based applications, enabling settlement finality in under a second. According to information provided by the companies, this design is intended to reduce reliance on multiple payment intermediaries while supporting programmable transaction logic.

Expanded settlement and compliance capabilities

The collaboration also covers asset conversion and liquidity services within MetaComp’s ecosystem. Institutional users will be able to exchange USDT0 and XAUt0 tokens on StableChain, allowing the same infrastructure to support payment activity and gold-backed digital assets. These services will be offered through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd, an affiliated entity of MetaComp that operates under capital markets and market operator licences issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

On the compliance side, MetaComp’s VisionX monitoring system will be connected to Stable’s own transaction oversight tools via application programming interfaces. This is intended to provide transaction tracing and risk analysis across on-chain and off-chain activity, aligning stablecoin transfers with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements in multiple jurisdictions. The two companies stated that they plan to jointly develop additional on-chain compliance controls over time.

Both USDT0 and XAUt0 will also be made available on MetaComp’s Client Asset Management Platform, while Stable will be added to the StableX Engine’s routing framework, where USDT0 can be used as an intermediary settlement asset. Representatives from MetaComp said the collaboration is in line with a shift towards stablecoins as operational tools in regulated financial infrastructure, while Stable officials highlighted the role of blockchain-based settlement in supporting compliant international payments.