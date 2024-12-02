dLocal and Stable Sea partner on B2B stablecoin payments

dLocal and Stable Sea have formed a partnership to enable stablecoin-powered B2B cross-border payments across emerging and developed markets.

Following this announcement, dLocal and Stable Sea have announced a partnership to provide stablecoin-powered B2B cross-border payment infrastructure for businesses operating across emerging and developed markets. The arrangement connects Stable Sea's stablecoin rails to dLocal's local payment network, which spans more than 40 countries, with the aim of offering treasury teams and finance operations an alternative to traditional correspondent banking channels.

Addressing persistent inefficiencies in cross-border B2B payments

According to the official press release, global B2B cross-border payments are estimated to exceed USD 35 trillion annually, yet a significant portion of that volume continues to move through legacy infrastructure built on correspondent banking networks. For treasury teams, this creates a series of structural challenges: multi-day settlement cycles that require businesses to prefund accounts and hold excess liquidity buffers, limited real-time visibility as payments pass through multiple intermediaries, and extended foreign exchange exposure windows that complicate hedging and cash forecasting.

The partnership between dLocal and Stable Sea is structured to address these pain points. Stable Sea Business users will be able to route large-volume cross-border payments using stablecoin rails, while drawing on dLocal's local payout capabilities for final settlement in destination markets. The combination is intended to compress settlement timelines, reduce prefunding requirements, and improve reconciliation transparency for finance teams managing multi-currency operations.

Combining stablecoin settlement with local payout infrastructure

Through the process of integrating with Stable Sea's stablecoin-based settlement layer, the partnership extends the local market reach into workflows designed for institutional and corporate treasury use rather than consumer remittances. A company official from Stable Sea described the aim as combining stablecoin rails with established local payment infrastructure to give businesses faster and more predictable global settlement. A representative from dLocal noted that the arrangement extends the company's local market expertise into stablecoin-enabled payment workflows.

Moreover, the move reflects a broader shift in the B2B payments space, where stablecoin infrastructure is increasingly being positioned not as a retail or speculative instrument but as a settlement layer for high-value corporate payment flows. The integration of regulated, locally compliant payout infrastructure with stablecoin rails addresses one of the key structural gaps that has limited enterprise adoption of digital asset-based settlement: the ability to deliver funds reliably into local banking systems at the receiving end.