NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bitget Wallet launches zero-fee USDC on-ramp with Alchemy Pay

BN

Bethiah Negussie

23 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
cryptoUSDCcrypto walletstablecoinfiat currency
Countries:
AsiaAfricaLatin America

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

MetaComp integrates Stable blockchain into StableX payments network

23 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

OKX launches Spot Margin in Europe

23 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bitget Wallet launches zero-fee USDC on-ramp with Alchemy Pay

23 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Standard Chartered rolls out blockchain-based tokenized deposits

23 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Fireblocks partners with Zepz for stablecoin-driven remittances

23 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Webinars on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

From Crypto to Checkout: Stablecoins and the future of payments

04 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins & banks: opportunities and challenges

11 Sep 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoin Payments in Action: Adoption & Use Cases

13 May 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Web3 payments: unlocking faster, cheaper, borderless transactions

27 Feb 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

What role can traditional financial services play in the crypto universe?

15 Jun 2022 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright