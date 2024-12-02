WebinarsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Web3 payments: unlocking faster, cheaper, borderless transactions

Organized on 13 Mar 2025 / 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Agenda

  • What are Web 3 payments and how do they work?
  • Key use cases – where do stablecoins, CBDCs, and crypto provide real benefits for businesses and consumers?
  • Challenges & risks – regulatory hurdles, security concerns, and adoption barriers
  • Practical steps for banks, merchants, and PSPs to tap into Web 3 payments
  • Building a Web 3 payments strategy for 2030 – what’s next for businesses?
