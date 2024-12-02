Stablecoins & banks: opportunities and challenges

Stablecoins are moving fast into the financial mainstream. In 2024, transfer volumes hit USD 27.6 trillion, surpassing Visa and Mastercard combined, while the market overall has reached around USD 270 billion. From cross-border payments to instant payouts, stablecoins promise speed, efficiency, and programmability that legacy systems can’t always deliver.



For banks, this shift brings both opportunities and risks. Early movers are testing stablecoin rails and exploring new services, but regulatory, operational, and trust challenges remain. Rather than a simple race to adopt, the real question is how financial institutions can responsibly explore stablecoins without being left behind in a rapidly changing payments landscape.



In this webinar, leading experts will discuss the promise, the pitfalls, and the path forward for banks and stablecoins.



