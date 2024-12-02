WebinarsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins & banks: opportunities and challenges

Organized on 16 Sep 2025 / 10:00 AM PDT / 01:00 PM EDT / 07:00 PM CET

Agenda

  • What are stablecoins & why do they matter for banks
  • Stablecoins vs CBDCs – competition or complementarity?
  • Regulatory clarity - the GENIUS Act &MiCAR – what banks need to know
  • Opportunities & risks – how banks and fintechs can lead in digital currency

Presenters

Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee

Head of Web3 at Banking Circle

Nicole Sandler

Nicole Sandler

Chief Ecosystem Officer at Ubyx

Varun Paul

Varun Paul

Senior Director, Financial Markets at Fireblocks

Douwe Lycklama

Douwe Lycklama

Vice President at Innopay

