Iulia Musat
04 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read
Visa and Bridge expand stablecoin card programme to 100-plus countries
Ripple expands stablecoin payments platform with new custody and collections tools
SoFi and Mastercard team up to support SoFiUSD stablecoin settlement
MoonPay and M0 launch PYUSDx stablecoin platform with PayPal
Cardano Foundation CEO: why Europe's next move on Digital Product Passports matters for global blockchain
Chinaʼs digital yuan now pays interest and goes green
The next era of payments: what 2026 will demand from global finance
Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 3)
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright