Coinbase has made stock and ETF trading available to all users in the US, allowing them to buy, sell, and manage equities alongside cryptocurrency holdings within a single account.

The service operates on a commission-free basis, 24 hours a day, five days a week, with fractional shares available from USD 1. Trades can be funded using both USD and USDC, with Coinbase One members earning rewards on their USDC trading balance.

The rollout follows a period of limited availability and marks the full opening of the service to Coinbase's US user base. Clearing, custody, and execution services for the stock trading offering are provided through an integration with Apex Fintech Solutions.

Extended hours and tokenized stocks

Coinbase has indicated plans to expand 24/5 trading to a broader range of equities over the coming months. The company also intends to extend stock perpetuals to users outside the US this spring, offering capital-efficient exposure to US equities on a 24/7 basis. Looking further ahead, Coinbase has stated plans to introduce tokenized stocks, which would allow users to trade at any time globally, use equity holdings as on-chain collateral, and make payments backed by stock value, though no specific timeline has been confirmed for this stage.

Yahoo Finance partnership

Coinbase has entered into a partnership with Yahoo Finance, which the company describes as a platform with more than 150 million global monthly visitors. The arrangement allows users to move directly from researching an asset on Yahoo Finance to executing a trade on Coinbase. Yahoo Finance will incorporate real-time data from Coinbase, enabling asset discovery and monitoring across both stocks and crypto. Users accessing the service through Yahoo Finance will also receive a one-month trial of Coinbase One Basic.

The stock trading expansion forms part of what Coinbase describes as its 'Everything Exchange' strategy, aimed at removing distinctions between asset classes and consolidating traditional and digital investment management into a single platform.