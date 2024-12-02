Kraken's white-label fiat-to-crypto infrastructure, Payward Ramp, has launched on Onramper's aggregation platform via a single API integration.

Following this announcement, Kraken's white-label fiat-to-crypto solution, Payward Ramp, has become available through Onramper's aggregation platform, marking the product's first major distribution partnership and expanding its reach across the Web3 developer ecosystem.

Payward Ramp allows wallets, decentralised applications (dApps), and developers to embed fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion directly into their own products through a single API. The solution is designed to remove the need for companies to build their own payments infrastructure or manage compliance systems independently.

Scope and technical capabilities

According to the official press release, the product supports more than 24 payment methods, including ACH, SEPA, PIX, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, as well as over 600 digital assets across more than 100 blockchains. Operations are available across more than 30 markets, drawing on Kraken's regulated exchange infrastructure, which has been in operation for over a decade.

For existing Kraken account holders, the onboarding process is streamlined through familiar flows and payment methods, reducing friction for end users while allowing partners to retain control over the overall user experience.

Why the Onramper partnership matters

Onramper aggregates multiple fiat-to-crypto onramp providers through a single API, offering wallets and Web3 applications flexible routing options for user transactions. By integrating with Onramper, Payward Ramp gains immediate access to the network of wallets and applications already connected to the platform.

The integration is positioned as a response to a fragmented market, where on-ramp infrastructure is frequently distributed across multiple vendors, creating operational complexity and inconsistency for developers seeking global coverage. By consolidating fiat-crypto access through a single compliant solution, the partnership aims to reduce that overhead for Web3 developers.

Onramper represents the first distribution partner announced for Payward Ramp. The broader strategy, as outlined in the source material, is to scale access to regulated crypto infrastructure for developers building consumer-facing applications, without requiring them to manage the underlying payments or compliance layer directly.

The move reflects a wider trend in the crypto infrastructure space, where exchanges and licensed operators are packaging their compliance and payments capabilities as white-label services for third-party platforms — separating the infrastructure layer from the user-facing product layer.