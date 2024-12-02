From Crypto to Checkout: Stablecoins and the future of payments

Discover how stablecoin and crypto payments are reshaping global commerce, and how your business can benefit today.



Stablecoins and crypto payments have moved far beyond hype. Over the last year, they’ve become a strategic advantage for companies that want faster, cheaper, and more secure payment experiences. Adopting these technologies positions your brand as innovative and future-ready, while appealing to a rapidly growing group of tech-savvy consumers.

Why this matters now:

55% year-over-year growth in business acceptance of crypto payments (2023);

USD 15.6 trillion in annualised stablecoin transaction value in 2024, almost matching Visa’s total volume;

Merchants who integrated crypto payments saw up to 327% ROI.



With Visa, Mastercard, and major payment providers integrating blockchain solutions, the direction is clear: payments are shifting from legacy systems to faster, more efficient rails.



Our Expert Panel Will Cover:

Why crypto & stablecoins matter for commerce now;

Real-world merchant use cases;

Cost and settlement speed vs traditional payments;

Integration with PSPs, acquirers & POS systems;

Consumer trust, UX, and education;

Regulatory, tax & fraud-prevention considerations;

What’s coming next for crypto payments in 2026.



