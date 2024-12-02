Stablecoin Payments in Action: Adoption & Use Cases

Stablecoins are booming. With their global market cap surpassing USD 200 billion in early 2025, stablecoins are fast becoming a fundamental component of the global financial system. A 2024 study by Cryptorefills shows that 80% of crypto users now prefer stablecoins over volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. In fact, the annual stablecoin transfer volume reached USD 27.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing the volumes processed by Visa and Mastercard’s global networks.

Experts from Ubyx, BVNK, Innopay and Quantoz provided deep insights into the current state of stablecoins, their use cases, challenges, and future trends.

Why You Should Watch:



● Gain an understanding of stablecoins and their key advantages over traditional payment methods

● Learn about real-world use cases and how businesses can adopt stablecoins to unlock new opportunities

● Hear directly from industry leaders about the challenges and trends in the rapidly growing stablecoin space

● Get insights on the future of stablecoins payments and how to stay ahead in this evolving market



Don’t miss out on this chance to stay ahead of the curve in stablecoin payments!