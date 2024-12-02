KAST has expanded its Global Payouts feature to include 11 new currencies including GBP, EUR and multiple markets across the Asia Pacific region.

The UK-based stablecoin financial platform announced that users can now convert stablecoin holdings and send payouts to bank accounts in over 200 countries. The expansion adds GBP, EUR (via SEPA), and CAD to the service, alongside eight currencies across Asia Pacific, Nigeria, and Turkey.

The newly supported currencies include IDR (Indonesia), VND (Vietnam), PHP (Philippines), THB (Thailand), MYR (Malaysia), NGN (Nigeria), and TRY (Turkey), in addition to other local currencies in the APAC region. The expansion follows the initial launch of Global Payouts earlier in 2025.

Stablecoin-to-fiat conversion

Global Payouts connects KAST accounts directly to global payment networks, enabling users to convert stablecoins to local fiat currencies without using exchanges or traditional off-ramp services. The feature targets immigrants sending remittances, cryptocurrency earners, freelancers, and traders who need to access digital earnings in local currencies.

The service addresses cross-border payment needs for users earning in stablecoins whilst maintaining local spending requirements. For instance, a remote worker in Indonesia receiving stablecoin payments can convert funds to IDR for local expenses through the KAST app.

The platform serves over 500,000 users who can send, receive, and convert funds across borders and payment rails. To support the currency expansion, KAST has temporarily waived fees for SWIFT payouts exceeding USD 5,000.