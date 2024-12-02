Episode Six has entered into a collaboration with Fireblocks to co-develop a unified payments solution, wanting to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance.

Through this, Episode Six and Fireblocks intend to provide fiat, stablecoins, loyalty points, and other digital assets on a single, programmable platform and enable financial institutions to operate across asset classes with more security and flexibility.

Integrating traditional and digital finance

The partnership merges Episode Six’s card issuing and ledger infrastructure with Fireblocks’ enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments. By working together, the two companies plan to offer a solution that supports banks, fintech firms, and other organisations in issuing, funding, and processing both traditional and digital assets from a single unified system.

Moreover, utilising the Fireblocks Network, an interoperable network for digital assets leveraged by 2,400 institutional counterparties, the unified payments solution will link over 120 blockchains, more than 35 digital asset exchanges, and global card networks. Through this, Episode Six and Fireblocks aim to ensure institutions can expand their digital asset operations while maintaining high levels of compliance and security.

The platform is set to support both pre-funded and credit-based payment options, equipping financial institutions with the flexibility to tailor products based on their customer' needs, including instantly funded digital wallets, traditional credit products, all within a single system. Additionally, the unified payments solution can work as a standalone platform or integrate with existing core banking systems and external ledgers. Fireblocks and Episode Six’s service is set to also roll out capabilities such as instant virtual card generation and funding, programmable stablecoin issuance, and connectivity across traditional and digital payment rails.

As part of this alliance, Episode Six and Fireblocks plan to accelerate the transition toward a connected financial ecosystem, where banks, fintech companies, and digital platforms can provide programmable financial products and multi-asset services securely and at scale.