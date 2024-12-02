BKN301 has announced multiple initiatives for its growth strategy, including securing a credit facility from funds and accounts, acquiring Planky, and extending its Series B funding round to GBP 29 million.

The new financing will accelerate the company’s mission, enabling it to grow its digital banking architecture platform across EMEA economies. Unifying modular digital banking infrastructure with data analytics and machine learning, BKN301 aims to drive financial innovation in emerging markets.

Extending funds for growth and acquisitions

The extension of its Series B funding round comes as BKN301 aims to expand across EMEA and support banks, fintechs, and corporations with AI-driven infrastructure. The company’s growth goal for the next 18 months is to strengthen its AI and data analytics features across the core platform, expand collaborations with regional FIs, and explore new M&A opportunities for technological development and market reach.

By acquiring Planky, BKN301 leverages a proprietary AI and data analytics engine that will be integrated into its digital banking ecosystem. Planky is a UK-based company specialising in AI-driven financial analytics and open banking. Its machine learning models are specialised in real-time financial insights, behavioural scoring, and predictive analytics, which will improve the automation and intelligence, enabling FIs and fintechs using BKN301’s technology to offer faster and more personalised digital banking experiences while remaining compliant.

With the acquisition and the new funds, BKN301 contributes to a next-gen fintech infrastructure that offers intelligent, open, and inclusive solutions at scale across emerging markets. The new credit facility from funds and accounts was managed by BlackRock, an asset manager operating globally. Its credit platform is key to its alternative investments business, focusing on delivering solutions across public and private credit markets to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, refinancing and expansion. The funds will be utilised to fund global growth for BKN301, as well as acquisitions across the EMEA region.