DNB extends payment partnership with Tietoevry Banking

DNB has set out plans to upgrade its domestic payment operations by extending its collaboration with Tietoevry Banking. Under the new agreement, the bank will move its domestic payments from the long-used RBS infrastructure to Tietoevry Banking’s Payment Initiation (PIN) platform. The change follows an internal assessment of its current systems and reflects DNB’s aim to streamline its payments set-up, strengthen standardisation across processes, and prepare for future regulatory and technological requirements.

According to the official announcement, the RBS system, also operated by Tietoevry Banking, handled more than 370 million transactions in 2024. While the transition marks a significant structural change, DNB states that customers should not expect any difference in day-to-day availability. Instead, the bank anticipates gains internally, such as faster adaptation to market demands and improved real-time monitoring capabilities.

Migration timeline and operational expectations

The migration to the PIN platform is scheduled to start in 2026 and is expected to conclude in the latter half of 2027. According to DNB, the new platform is designed to integrate more effectively with its technology environment and provide a foundation for adopting new payment standards and APIs as they emerge.

Officials from Tietoevry Banking described the development as an extension of their longstanding cooperation with DNB. They noted that the PIN platform was designed for the Norwegian banking sector and suggested that the updated arrangement gives DNB scope to build additional services on top of the system.

With this agreement, Tietoevry Banking will continue as a central provider of payment services to DNB. The current contract runs until 2030 and includes an option to prolong the collaboration for an additional two years. The partnership is part of DNB’s wider efforts to simplify its infrastructure and maintain a payments framework that can support long-term operational and regulatory needs.