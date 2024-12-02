Robo.ai has signed a memorandum of understanding with Zand Bank to link the company’s hardware-based AI devices with the bank’s digital financial infrastructure. The arrangement focuses on integrating an AED-denominated stablecoin, developing custody mechanisms for digital assets, and exploring tokenisation of real-world equipment used in transport and logistics.

The agreement outlines plans to embed settlement capabilities directly into Robo.ai devices, allowing automated payments between humans and connected machines as well as between machines themselves. According to representatives from Zand Bank, the institution sees this as part of its effort to expand the practical use of its stablecoin across connected hardware, enabling devices to transact autonomously in real time.

Focusing on asset management and tokenisation

Another area of cooperation involves secure storage of digital assets. Zand Bank intends to provide custody services for Robo.ai terminals, including private key management and identity verification procedures aligned with regulatory requirements. Both companies expect this to support machine-led financial interactions that need verifiable ownership and compliance checks.

The partners also plan to work on tokenising physical assets such as smart vehicles, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and industrial equipment. Robo.ai officials described this as a way to create standardised digital representations that could support financing, leasing, and collateralisation, potentially widening access to capital for asset-heavy sectors. In addition, both companies aim to use data gathered from networked devices to produce verifiable ESG-related information, which they say could support environmental initiatives in the UAE, including long-term emissions targets.

Representatives from Robo.ai added that the company intends to incorporate digital identity and wallet functions across future products, expanding on recent demonstrations of connected vehicles and aircraft. They noted that working with Zand Bank could help the firm align its systems with regional compliance expectations and reach markets in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.