Intuit Australia has chosen SISS Data Services as an outsourced service provider to offer Open Banking data feeds for its QuickBooks customers.

SISS enables the integration that connects QuickBooks customers with their banking data via Australia’s Consumer Data Right framework. This comes as Intuit is looking for CDR data collection and sharing consents as a part of its new customer sign-up process for the Intuit QuickBooks Online accounting platform.

Powering Open Banking data feeds for QuickBooks

Open Banking data feeds are now launched progressively for QuickBooks users, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank connections already live and more institutions to follow. Existing customers can also switch their existing bank feeds to the Open Banking bank feeds for real-time data sync, time efficiency, simplified cash flow, improved client insights, and better security standards.

The two companies have a partnership history in Australia of over 10 years. As an Accredited Data Recipient, SISS enables Intuit to have access to 100 Open Banking APIs on behalf of its QuickBooks users. As a partner, SISS powers accounting-grade data, building on a foundation of regulatory compliance and technical features that both companies share.

Intuit, as a financial management software provider with Accredited Data Recipient status, expressed positive feelings regarding the initiative and the rollout of a bank feed solution in Australia, with the help of SISS. The company mentioned that this move is supporting businesses, their accountants, and other advisors to minimise manual tasks, gain immediate insights, and offer advice while retaining full control over data validation.

By using Open Banking’s real-time client financial data, the company created a data foundation for its AI-powered platform to transform the way businesses operate. Small business accounting services are a high-value application identified as a priority ahead of CDR’s expansion in 2026 to include the non-bank lending sector in addition to the banking and energy industries.