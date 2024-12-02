HCLTech has announced its new partnership agreement with AWS in order to accelerate the development of the financial services industry with AI and core modernisation.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to bring together HCLTech and AWS in order to deliver secure and optimised outcomes for financial services organisations.

In addition, HCLTech is expected to launch a suite of pre-built, industry-compliant solutions aimed at modernising contact centers, as well as improving digital engagement and streamlining core platforms across banking, wealth, and insurance. HCLTech will also provide strategic consulting for institutional clients, with a new suite of solutions in wealth and banking set to be powered by AWS. This process will focus on reinforcing its commitment to delivering autonomous financial services at scale.

Modernising FIs’ core systems and optimising customer experiences through AI-powered solutions

According to the official press release, several financial institutions currently face increasing pressure to modernise their systems, deliver improved customer experiences, as well as meet sustainability requirements, and many struggle with legacy infrastructure, siloed data, and complex regulatory requirements. With this in mind, HCLTech’s new collaboration with AWS is expected to address these challenges through the process of providing proven solutions and experience specifically designed for the financial services industry, as well as accelerating movement towards an autonomous future.

Furthermore, the collaboration with HCLTech and AWS will focus on driving new levels of agility and development, accelerating the process of modernising core financial platforms and unlocking the full potential of cloud and AI for our business. At the same time, the initiative will combine AWS's deep financial services experience and scalable cloud infrastructure with HCLTech's consultative approach and flexible delivery models to improve the way customers accelerate their digital modernisation. Together, the companies are expected to allow financial institutions to further improve customer experiences, while maintaining the security and compliance standards the financial services sector requires.

This partnership also builds on the long-standing collaborative relationship between HCLTech and AWS to improve the manner in which financial institutions modernise their core systems and optimise customer experiences through the use of secure and efficient AI-powered solutions.