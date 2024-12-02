InvoiceCloud and Duck Creek Technologies have announced the launch of an integrated solution to support digital transformation for insurers across the country.

Following this announcement, the partnership will deliver a comprehensive digital bill payment service that aims to optimise insurers’ billing and premium payment processes.

In addition, the integration was designed to improve the policyholder experience and customer satisfaction while helping carriers reduce operational costs as well. InvoiceCloud will join the Duck Creek Payments Marketplace in order to allow insurers to securely access and implement InvoiceCloud’s digital payment solutions directly through Duck Creek’s robust insurance core systems for faster time-to-value. This process will also focus on reducing integration effort and eliminating ongoing upgrade maintenance.

More information on the InvoiceCloud x Duck Creek Technologies integration

According to the official press release, this strategic collaboration between InvoiceCloud and Duck Creek underscores both companies’ commitment to driving digital transformation across the insurance industry. At the same time, through the process of integrating InvoiceCloud’s payment solutions into the Duck Creek Payments Marketplace, insurers will have the possibility to access improved tools that simplify billing and premium collection, ultimately optimising operational efficiency and policyholder satisfaction.

Furthermore, as customer expectations continue to evolve, this alliance will enable carriers to adapt quickly, providing convenient, flexible, and user-friendly payment experiences that strengthen engagement and overall loyalty in today’s competitive digital landscape.

According to recent research from InvoiceCloud, there is a critical need for a dependable and accessible premium payments process. Through its integration with InvoiceCloud’s secure and efficient inbound payment and outbound disbursement solutions, Duck Creek will have the possibility to enable carriers to offer a more convenient, user-friendly payment experience with multiple digital payment options. In addition, the new integration was built to help insurers increase digital payments, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates among policyholders, while also reducing costly manual payment processes and delinquencies.

Moreover, the integration with Duck Creek Technologies will allow insurers to modernise billing and payment touchpoints while improving the policyholder experience. Through the process of offering accessible digital payment options, carriers will be enabled to improve efficiency through increased self-service and provide a convenient experience for all policyholders.